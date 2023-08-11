Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $397.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

