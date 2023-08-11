Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $208.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average of $197.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

