MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

ZBH stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

