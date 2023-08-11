MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,023 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY opened at $48.60 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

