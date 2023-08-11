MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $238.27 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

