MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.