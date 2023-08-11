MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.25% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

