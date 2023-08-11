Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

