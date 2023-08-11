MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

