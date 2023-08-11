MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 61,073 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $604,029,000,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $77.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

