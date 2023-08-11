Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.