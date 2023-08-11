MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.12. The stock has a market cap of $312.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

