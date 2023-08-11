MGO One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 251.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $120.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

