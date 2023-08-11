MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

