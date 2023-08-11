MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

