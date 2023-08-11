Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.