MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

