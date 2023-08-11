10,775 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.