ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESAC opened at $10.96 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

