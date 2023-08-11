Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $77,206,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI opened at $21.79 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

