Equitable Trust Co. Invests $204,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

