Equitable Trust Co. Takes $225,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

