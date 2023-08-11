Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,753 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of General American Investors worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GAM opened at $41.67 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

