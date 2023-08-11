Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,598 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.74% of Fat Projects Acquisition worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,197,000.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FATP opened at $10.90 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Fat Projects Acquisition Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.