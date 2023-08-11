Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,983 Shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GDST opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

