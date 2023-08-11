Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,830 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

