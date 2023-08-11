Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,002 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 678,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

