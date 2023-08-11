Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 88,028 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,028 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCRM opened at $10.38 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

