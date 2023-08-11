Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on businesses in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

