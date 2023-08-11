Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $229.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.38. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

