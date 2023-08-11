Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 158,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.