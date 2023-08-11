Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth $607,000.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMTCU stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

