Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 181,000 Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,887,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,874,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 216,375 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:TRCA opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

