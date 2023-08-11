74,931 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Argo Group International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,523,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.2 %

ARGO stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

