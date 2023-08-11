Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of TG Venture Acquisition worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGVC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 100,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGVC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

