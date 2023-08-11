MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

