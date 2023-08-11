Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,061 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITAQ stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

