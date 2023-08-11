Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 29.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRLA stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

