125 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,845.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,043.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,854.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.