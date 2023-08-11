Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of SK Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKGR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGR opened at $10.67 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

