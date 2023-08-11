Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,484.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 504,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

BOCN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.94.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.