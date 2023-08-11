Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 14,086 Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 1,602.4% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTE opened at $10.68 on Friday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

