Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Accretion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENER. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Accretion Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accretion Acquisition by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENER opened at $10.50 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

