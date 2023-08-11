Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Central Securities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $223,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $36.76 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $38.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

