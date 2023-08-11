Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,387,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,294,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $15,107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.98 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently -2,228.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

View Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.