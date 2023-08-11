Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 214,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,786,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

AQU opened at $10.49 on Friday. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Aquaron Acquisition Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

