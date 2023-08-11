Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

LNT opened at $51.60 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

