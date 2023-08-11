Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 257,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JGGC opened at $10.62 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

