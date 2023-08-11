Equitable Trust Co. Has $38,000 Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.