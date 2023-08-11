Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Free Report) by 449.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,178 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAX opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alset Capital Acquisition Profile

In other Alset Capital Acquisition news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $212,349.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,936.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.